Boy Arrested After Instagram Post Threatening Violence At Sacramento High Schools Goes ViralA juvenile has been arrested after police say he posted school shooting threats on Instagram, police say.

Brazen Naked Intruders Make Themselves At Home In Midtown Apartment51-year-old Randy Malone and 31-year-old Mauricsha Williams were charged with burglary.

Schools May Be Banned From Suspending Students For 'Willful Defiance'Schools may no longer be able to suspend students for "willful defiance" if a new bill becomes law.

Sacramento County Would Need $52 Million To Get Roads In 'Good' ConditionThe county has a $700 million backlog in needed maintenance.

University Professor Condemned For Previous Comments Saying Cops ‘Need To Be Killed’UC Davis is condemning a professor’s inflammatory statements where he said cops “need to be killed.”

Driverless Snitch? New Car Technology Could Call The Cops On YouThe company behind the technology says it will keep people safe, but is it an invasion of privacy?

Owe Child Support? California May Post Your Name, Picture, And Amount You Owe OnlineThe state may start to publicly call out deadbeat parents who owe more than $5,000 in child support.

Man Drives Around Cones, Gets Car Stuck In Flooded North Sacramento RoadA man had to be rescued after authorities say he drove around cones and got stuck in floodwaters in North Sacramento.

Neighbors Keep Close Eye On Dry Creek As It Reaches Flood StageDry Creek is at flood stage in Rio Linda and people living nearby are watching it closely.