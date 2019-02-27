SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is an eight-foot-deep sinkhole close to the H Street Bridge near the levee in Sacramento. Department of Water Resources crews are assessing the sinkhole now on the Sacramento State side of the river.

The sinkhole is very close to the support beam for the H Street bridge, prompting crews to keep a very close eye on it.

Breaking: American River Flood Control crew is rushing to beat the rain to fill at 8 foot sinkhole on the American River under the H street bridge. #cbs13 pic.twitter.com/Q0e0UeNKDB — Macy Jenkins (@MacyJJenkins) February 28, 2019

The American River Flood Control District has brought in heavy machinery, trying to fill in the sinkhole with soil.

Tim Kerr, the general manager of the control district, said even if crews can fill the hole today, they will still have to closely monitor the area for months.

This is a developing story.