Modesto Girl's Special Wheelchair Found UnharmedA special wheelchair stolen from a paralyzed 10-year-old girl last week has been found.

Teens Shot And Killed Sunday Were From Sacramento, StocktonOne teen shot and killed early Sunday morning was from Sacramento. The other was from Stockton.

Tuesday's Show Info (2/26/19)

Brazen Naked Intruders Make Themselves At Home In Midtown Apartment51-year-old Randy Malone and 31-year-old Mauricsha Williams were charged with burglary.

More Notice May Be Required If Landlords Want To Raise RentLandlords in California will need to give renters more notice if they raise rents more than 10%, if a new bill becomes law.

New CA Lottery App Tells You If You're A WinnerThe California Lottery is making it easier for people to check if they won.

All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

Pizza Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal, Study FindsPizza lovers, rejoice! A study claims pizza is a healthier breakfast than cereal.

Sunday's Show Info (2/24/19)

Snake In Dryer Gives Woman 'Near Death Experience'