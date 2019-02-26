



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sports fans could get to show their team spirit with their California license plates.

Senate Bill 593 would offer specialized plates featuring the licensed logo, emblem, or trademark of professional sports franchises in California. The Department of Parks and Recreation would be required to coordinate with each professional sports franchise and apply to the DMV in order to operate the program.

Drivers interested in the sports plates would need to pay fees to get and renew the plates.

State law specifies designs on specialized plates must be on the left side of the numbers and can’t be larger than 2 inches by 3 inches.

California has 16 professional sports franchises