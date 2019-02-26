CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police have arrested the suspect believed to have stolen from Circle K on Valentine’s Day.

The incident happened back on Feb. 14 at the Circle K along the 7700 block of Sunrise Boulevard. Citrus Heights police say the man walked in and, while the clerk was distracted, managed to stuff more than $3000 inexpensive cigarette cartons into his bag and walked out.

Within a few hours of posting about the theft, with a security photo of the suspect, police say they received multiple tips and were able to identify 25-year-old Brodie Burks as their suspect.

Burks was arrested on Sunday morning for the theft, as well as possession of methamphetamine and heroin.