



PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS13/AP) – Former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby is under investigation for sexual abuse and harassment allegations in Arizona.

Bibby currently coaches boys basketball at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.

According to the Paradise Valley Union School District, they were notified of allegations of abuse and harassment against Bibby by Phoenix police.

The Arizona Republic reports that Phoenix Municipal Court granted a restraining order to a Shadow Mountain teacher last Friday.

According to the document, the teacher claims Bibby groped her and rubbed his genitals against her on school grounds in February 2017.

Bibby referred questions to his attorney, Donald Harris.

Harris denied the allegations, saying Bibby “did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form.”

