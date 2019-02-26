



— Dry Creek is at flood stage in Rio Linda and people living nearby are watching it closely.

The water, flowing from the banks of Dry Creek, is forcing residents to surround their homes with a last line of defense: sandbags. Flooding in this neighborhood is no surprise, but it’s still no fun.

On 6th Street, a homeowner tied up their garbage cans so they won’t float away. They also moved their cars to the corner and will have to wade through the water to get to them.

John Fenton got so tired of the flood water he decided to raise his home five feet.

When I was lower I was having to be out here in the rain, fighting with the pumps, hoping that it didn’t go over, worrying about cars pushing waves over top of my moat. and flooding my house,” Fenton said.

Fenton and his family have lived in the home for nearly 30 years. He’s grown used to the flood trouble, but getting out of his home when it hits is no easier.

Storm after storm, this wet winter is pushing Dry Creek into flood stage, and keeping this neighborhood on flood watch.