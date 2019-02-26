



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The state may start to publicly call out parents who owe more than $5,000 in child support.

Assembly Bill 1498 would require the Department of Child Support Services to create a website listing the obligor’s:

Name

Picture

Amount of outstanding child support they owe

Zip code

Number of children

Only those who’ve been in arrears for 12 months or more worth of child support and haven’t made a payment in at least 6 months would be listed online. If an obligor filed for bankruptcy, is receiving state assistance, or is in jail or prison they would not be listed. The custodial parent or guardian can also ask that the delinquent parent or guardian’s information not be posted online.

The amount would be updated quarterly and the obligor’s information would be removed if they’ve made past payments for at least 90 days. A list of the 50 “top child support deadbeats” would also get posted on social media.

CSS would need to notify those considered delinquent at least 60 days ahead of time and the information wouldn’t be allowed to be used as a determining factor for credit, employment, education, insurance, loans, benefits, and housing.

If AB 1498 is signed into law the website would need to be operational by January 1, 2021.