SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Adoption fees are being waived for altered dogs to try and alleviate extreme overcrowding at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

The shelter said on Tuesday that they were housing 207 dogs – in a facility that only has 132 kennels.

Help us clear the shelter! We are overcrowded with 207 dogs and are offering waived adoption fees for altered dogs this Wednesday to Sunday (Feb 27-Mar 3). Visit us at 3839 Bradshaw Rd. Adoptable dogs: https://t.co/dHsVFWO5iM — Bradshaw Shelter (@BradshawShelter) February 26, 2019

Large dogs are living doubled up, while small dogs are being housed 5-6 at a time in the recently converted cat habitats.

The fees are being saved from Feb. 27 to March 3.

Dog fosters are also being sought.