Looking to sample the best waffles around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top waffle spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. The Waffle Experience

Photo: phan d./Yelp

Topping the list is The Waffle Experience. Located at 4391 Gateway Park Blvd., Suite 650, in Village 5, the breakfast, brunch and New American spot, which offers waffles and more, is the most popular spot of its kind in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 2,233 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Mill

Photo: Erika A./Yelp

Next up is Boulevard Park’s The Mill, situated at 1827 I St. With 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and waffles, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kiki’s Chicken Place

Photo: Lynn C./Yelp

Kiki’s Chicken Place, a spot to score chicken wings and waffles in River Gardens, is another go-to, with four stars out of 225 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2377 Northgate Blvd. to see for yourself.