



A flood warning is in effect for the valley until Thursday as a tropical storm system is headed our way. It is expected to bring an estimated 6 inches of rain to the valley.

Rain was falling lightly north of Interstate 80 Monday morning. Snow levels are around 4,000 feet and expected to climb as the storms arrive.

Things will stay calm in the valley until around noon when we’ll get light rain through the valley.

The storm system will then bring rain through Wednesday.

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning.

A winter storm warning will be in effect above 5,000 feet and a wind warning will be in effect in the valley through Wednesday morning.

We’ll then get a break in the weather into Thursday and Friday.