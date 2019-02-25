



study

Pizza lovers, rejoice! Aclaims pizza is a healthier breakfast than cereal.

A New York-based nutritionist told the Chicago Tribune in Jan. 2018 that a slice of pizza contains more protein and less sugar than most cereals.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

A typical bowl of cereal has about 18 grams of sugar and zero healthy fats.

Now, you don’t need to feel so guilty about that morning slice!