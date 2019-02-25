SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — High school students in the Sacramento area spent the day exploring careers in the health field as part of the Pathway to Paychecks event at Sacramento City College.

Students got the opportunity to talk with practicing health professionals and current college students as they learned about the breadth of possible pathways in the field.

“We want them to be inspired to do something, and learn some new skills for looking at health care, and just get exposed to a variety,” said Julie Holt with the college.

One of the primary goals of the event was to show students that there are various pathways to a career in the health field.

