Daily List: Academy Awards
https://www.thoughtco.com/academy-awards-interesting-facts-1779239

Entertainment Tonight
Weeknights
6:30pm on CBS13
1am on CW31
https://www.etonline.com/

Elkhorn Reserve: Home of CrossFit Stockton
800 W 8 Mile Rd.
(209) 403-9073
http://cfabsolutefit.com/

DAVIS CREAMERY
113 E St
Davis, California 95616

Showered with Love
209-808-8563
showeredwithlovemobile@yahoo.com

Totally Normal Chaos
http://www.totallynormalchaos.com

Explorit Science Center
3141 5th St., Davis, CA 95618

The Sprinkle Room by Bee Love Cookie Co.
315 W. Pine in Lodi
Instagram: beelovecookieco
https://www.facebook.com/beelovecookieco/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.