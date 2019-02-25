Monday's Show Info (2/25/19)

Breakfast At Marianne'sIt was a special Breakfast at Your Place this morning. As you know, Marianne is <a href="https://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/mariannes-get-well-wishes/">recovering from her hysterectomy</a>, and we thought it would be nice to pay her a visit, see how her recovery is going and, of course, make her breakfast.

Sunday's Show Info (2/24/19)

Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Get EngagedBenoist was previously married to “Glee” co-star Blake Jenner. Citing “irreconcilable differences” Benoist filed for divorce in 2016 and it was finalized in 2017.

Cole Sprouse Goes Undercover On Reddit, Twitter And YouTubeOn this episode of “Actually Me,” Cole Sprouse goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube, and more. Does he approve on pineapple on pizza? Is he a secret ASMRtist? Cole Sprouse reveals all!

California May Do Away With Speed Limits For Certain Lanes Of Interstate 5 And Highway 99California may do away with speed limits for certain lanes on I-5 and Highway 99, in order to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Mimi's Cafe Pain PerduWith Bastille Day only days away, we're getting warmed up for the big day by learning how to make the quintessential French dish Pain Perdu!!!

Baby Gripe Water Sold At Dollar General Recalled For Undissolved IngredientBaby gripe water sold at Dollar General stores nationwide is being recalled because of an undissolved ingredient.

11-Year-Old Arrested After Pledge Of Allegiance DisputeA Florida school district said that a student who refused to take part in the Pledge of Allegiance was arrested for becoming disruptive, not for refusing to say the pledge.

Authorities Ask For Help To Find Missing From El Dorado Hills Woman49-year-old Brook Harris was last seen in El Dorado Hills on February 14.