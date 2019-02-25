File photo of a Great Dane and its handler. (credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

KINGMAN, AZ (CBS13) – A female Great Dane accomplished a great feat on Saturday: she gave birth to 19 puppies.

The cute black and white brood were delivered by C section on February 23 at the Kingman Animal Hospital in Kingman, Arizona.

The hospital issued a statement on social media saying the puppies were checked out and all were in good health. Additional staff was called in to help deliver the litter.

The mother is said to be doing well.