



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Frozen Boston Market meals are being recalled for possible glass and hard plastic contamination.

The recall affects “Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty With BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes” entrees from the Boston Market Home Style Meals product line.

The frozen meals were shipped to retail locations nationwide. According to Boston Market’s website, a number of Safeway and Save Mart, and Food Maxx locations in the Sacramento area sell the product.

For further details on the recall, including the lot codes and establishment numbers of the affected products, click here.