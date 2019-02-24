Sunday's Show Info (2/24/19)

Specialized Wheelchair Stolen From Paralyzed 10-Year-Old GirlIt was a devastating day for a paralyzed girl in Modesto. Her customized wheelchair was stolen from outside of her home and her mother is worried she may not be able to replace it.

Sheriff: Missing El Dorado County Woman Found Dead In Church Parking LotMissing El Dorado County woman Brooke Harris was found dead in a church parking lot Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Female Deputy Reacts To Chilling Shootout Video From NapaNapa Deputy is shot at twice during a traffic stop and in the chilling video did all the right things.

Putting The Gas Tax To Work: Caltrans Is HiringThe California Department of Transportation says it’s on a hiring spree to fill positions created by the new infusion of money.

Police: Woman Pistol Whipped, Robbed By Man She Met Up With Through Dating WebsitePolice are investigating after a woman was attacked after meeting up with someone she had contacted through an online dating site.

Authorities Ask For Help To Find Missing From El Dorado Hills Woman49-year-old Brook Harris was last seen in El Dorado Hills on February 14.

Bicycle Laws In California May ChangeBicycle laws in California may be changing.

California May Do Away With Speed Limits For Certain Lanes Of Interstate 5 And Highway 99California may do away with speed limits for certain lanes on I-5 and Highway 99, in order to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Thursday's Show Info (2/21/19)