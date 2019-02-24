Mega Family Expo
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
Feb 24, 2019 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm
FREE
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/5th-annual-mega-family-expo/

Black History Month Black Expo
Cal Expo
Exhibit Buildings A & B
Feb 24, 2019 at 12:00 pm – 05:00 pm
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-black-history-month-black-expo/

Chef Stephanie – Personal Chef
chef-stephanie.com
(415) 810-2433
http://chef-stephanie.com/

In Stitches Creations
Instagram: @institchescreations
Etsy: http://www.etsy.com/shop/institchescreations

PrettyFast Cosmetics
https://prettyfastcosmetic.com/

Rent the Runway
http://www.renttherunway.com

MAKE-UP ARTIST GINA SCHEIBER
https://www.instagram.com/ginascheibermakeup/
ginascheibermakeup@gmail.com
@ginascheibermakeup

Stacy Cox
http://www.stacycox.com
@stacycoxbeauty

