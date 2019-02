Sheriff: Missing El Dorado County Woman Found Dead In Church Parking LotMissing El Dorado County woman Brooke Harris was found dead in a church parking lot Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities Ask For Help To Find Missing From El Dorado Hills Woman49-year-old Brook Harris was last seen in El Dorado Hills on February 14.

Specialized Wheelchair Stolen From Paralyzed 10-Year-Old GirlIt was a devastating day for a paralyzed girl in Modesto. Her customized wheelchair was stolen from outside of her home and her mother is worried she may not be able to replace it.

Lawmaker Proposes 'No Speed Limit Lane' On California HighwaysJohn Moorlach has a new bill on the table that could alleviate the problem traffic backups around the state.

Putting The Gas Tax To Work: Caltrans Is HiringThe California Department of Transportation says it’s on a hiring spree to fill positions created by the new infusion of money.

Remembering Former CBS13 And Good Day Anchor Chris BurrousChris Burrous, a former anchor for Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 morning show, was found dead in Glendale on Thursday. He was 43.

Lawmaker Calls Anti-Vaccine Talk An Attack On Nation's HealthA California lawmaker made a public plea to make vaccinations a public health priority.

Mother Demanding Answers After Teenage Son Shot With Airsoft Gun At SchoolA Ripon mother is demanding answers after she says her son's Junior ROTC sergeant shot him with an airsoft gun. On Tuesday, she said her husband got a call from the Ripon High School principal saying the sergeant is back at work.