Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture the next time you’re in the market for an arrangement for a special occasion or someone.

1. Kiyo’s Floral Design

Photo: darlene h./Yelp

Topping the list is Kiyo’s Floral Design. Located at 2030 16th St. in Richmond Grove, the florist is the highest rated business of its kind in Sacramento, boasting five stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp.

2. G. Rossi Florist

Photo: g. rossi florist/Yelp

Downtown’s G. Rossi Florist, located at 1208 J St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the business five stars out of 104 reviews.

3. Twiggs Floral Design Gallery

Photo: alicia d./Yelp

Twiggs Floral Design Gallery, a florist in East Sacramento, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 86 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3250 J St. to see for yourself.

4. Relles Florist

Photo: elisa b./Yelp

Over in Capital Avenue, check out Relles Florist, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 2400 J St.