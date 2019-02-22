



Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man publicizing his conservative viewpoints on the campus of University of California, Berkeley in an attack captured on video.

UC Berkeley police said the assault happened on Upper Sproul Plaza Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 pm. The incident was recorded by two Cal students with their cellphones; video of the encounter has since gone viral.

In the video, a man in black is seen shoving Hayden Williams, a volunteer with conservative group Turning Point USA. On his table in Upper Sproul was a sign that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims” – a reference to the Jussie Smollett case – and another saying “This is MAGA Country.” After the shoving, two punches were landed by the suspect onto Williams – one soft and one much harder, directly in his face.

[Editor’s note: A previous version of the story incorrectly identified the group Williams is with as Talking Points USA. The story has been corrected.]