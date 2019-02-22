Sheriff: Missing El Dorado County Woman Found Dead In Church Parking LotMissing El Dorado County woman Brooke Harris was found dead in a church parking lot Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

More Than 600 Immigrants Became Citizens In Sacramento WednesdayIt was an important moment for more than 600 immigrants crossing the finish line on the path to citizenship Wednesday.

Specialized Wheelchair Stolen From Paralyzed 10-Year-Old GirlIt was a devastating day for a paralyzed girl in Modesto. Her customized wheelchair was stolen from outside of her home and her mother is worried she may not be able to replace it.

Female Deputy Reacts To Chilling Shootout Video From NapaNapa Deputy is shot at twice during a traffic stop and in the chilling video did all the right things.

Lawmaker Proposes 'No Speed Limit Lane' On California HighwaysJohn Moorlach has a new bill on the table that could alleviate the problem traffic backups around the state.

Mother Demanding Answers After Teenage Son Shot With Airsoft Gun At SchoolA Ripon mother is demanding answers after she says her son's Junior ROTC sergeant shot him with an airsoft gun. On Tuesday, she said her husband got a call from the Ripon High School principal saying the sergeant is back at work.

Putting The Gas Tax To Work: Caltrans Is HiringThe California Department of Transportation says it’s on a hiring spree to fill positions created by the new infusion of money.

California May Do Away With Speed Limits For Certain Lanes Of Interstate 5 And Highway 99California may do away with speed limits for certain lanes on I-5 and Highway 99, in order to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases.

California Trying To Get Health Insurance To Cover In Vitro FertilizationIn vitro fertilization may be covered by health insurance in California soon.

Storms Bring Dock & Debris Piling Up Under Iconic Tower BridgeThe river crested five days ago, but as water begins to recede we're seeing more and more debris and in this case a dock deck stuck under the bridge.