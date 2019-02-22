Sheriff: Missing El Dorado County Woman Found Dead In Church Parking LotMissing El Dorado County woman Brooke Harris was found dead in a church parking lot Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

More Than 600 Immigrants Became Citizens In Sacramento WednesdayIt was an important moment for more than 600 immigrants crossing the finish line on the path to citizenship Wednesday.

Friday's Show Info (2/22/19)

Putting The Gas Tax To Work: Caltrans Is HiringThe California Department of Transportation says it’s on a hiring spree to fill positions created by the new infusion of money.

Worst Roadkill Areas In Sacramento RegionLooking to avoid roadkill in the Sacramento area? Data collected by the UC Davis California Roadkill Observation System can help with just that.

Mother Demanding Answers After Teenage Son Shot With Airsoft Gun At SchoolA Ripon mother is demanding answers after she says her son's Junior ROTC sergeant shot him with an airsoft gun. On Tuesday, she said her husband got a call from the Ripon High School principal saying the sergeant is back at work.

Lawmaker Proposes 'No Speed Limit Lane' On California HighwaysJohn Moorlach has a new bill on the table that could alleviate the problem traffic backups around the state.

Specialized Wheelchair Stolen From Paralyzed 10-Year-Old GirlIt was a devastating day for a paralyzed girl in Modesto. Her customized wheelchair was stolen from outside of her home and her mother is worried she may not be able to replace it.

How One Family's Tragedy Spawned A Life-Saving Rescue SquadOver the past four decades, volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue have rescued hundreds of people lost in the Sierra backcountry-- and it all began with the search for a 12-year-old boy who wasn't discovered in time.

Female Deputy Reacts To Chilling Shootout Video From NapaNapa Deputy is shot at twice during a traffic stop and in the chilling video did all the right things.