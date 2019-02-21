



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California already has a “Wipers On, Lights On” campaign and now all new vehicles sold in California may need to have the technology to make sure it happens.

Assembly Bill 808 would require all new cars, other than motorcycles, that are manufactured or first sold in California to have headlamps that are wired to automatically activate when the windshield wipers are in operation. If passed and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom the law would go into effect January 1, 2021.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, approximately 1.2 million traffic crashes a year are caused by weather.