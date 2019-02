More Than 600 Immigrants Became Citizens In Sacramento WednesdayIt was an important moment for more than 600 immigrants crossing the finish line on the path to citizenship Wednesday.

Lawmaker Proposes 'No Speed Limit Lane' On California HighwaysJohn Moorlach has a new bill on the table that could alleviate the problem traffic backups around the state.

California Trying To Get Health Insurance To Cover In Vitro FertilizationIn vitro fertilization may be covered by health insurance in California soon.

Putting The Gas Tax To Work: Caltrans Is HiringThe California Department of Transportation says it’s on a hiring spree to fill positions created by the new infusion of money.

Bye, Bye Big Gulp; California Tries To Ban Cups That Hold More Than 16 Fluid OuncesThe days of the Big Gulp and other large soda cups may be done soon in California.

California May Do Away With Speed Limits For Certain Lanes Of Interstate 5 And Highway 99California may do away with speed limits for certain lanes on I-5 and Highway 99, in order to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Search On For Hit-And-Run Driver That Struck 7-Year-Old GirlPolice are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a girl sending her flying through the air. The driver reportedly drove off after hitting the 7-year-old.

All California Public Schools May Need To Have School Resource OfficersSchool resource officers may patrol every elementary, middle, and high school in California.

Startup’s Lab-Grown Chicken Nugget Passes Taste TestThe future of meat production may be in a lab, and San Francisco food startup Just is on a mission to make eating well easy and sustainable.

Police: Woman Pistol Whipped, Robbed By Man She Met Up With Through Dating WebsitePolice are investigating after a woman was attacked after meeting up with someone she had contacted through an online dating site.