PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Several foothills and high country schools are either closed or on delayed starts on Thursday.
Icy roads and snow are prompting the disruption.
The following schools are on delayed starts:
-Black Oak Mine Unified School District (2-hour delay)
-El Dorado High School (2-hour delay)
-Union Mine High School (2-hour delay)
-Pioneer Union School District (2-hour delay)
The following schools are closed for Thursday:
-Camino Union School District
-Gold Oak Union School District
-Grass Valley Elementary School District
-Pollock Pines Elementary School District
