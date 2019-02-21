PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Several foothills and high country schools are either closed or on delayed starts on Thursday.

Icy roads and snow are prompting the disruption.

The following schools are on delayed starts:

-Black Oak Mine Unified School District (2-hour delay) -El Dorado High School (2-hour delay) -Union Mine High School (2-hour delay) -Pioneer Union School District (2-hour delay)

The following schools are closed for Thursday:

-Camino Union School District -Gold Oak Union School District -Grass Valley Elementary School District -Pollock Pines Elementary School District

Keep checking back for updates, or let us know if you hear of a school closure/delay we don’t have listed.