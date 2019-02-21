By Dani Nick

Friday nights during the spring are going to be full of drama, love, and lots of laughs.



New episodes of DYNASTY return to The CW31 beginning on Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m.

If you’re a rom-com fan, we have good news. I SHIP IT, one of The CW Seed’s original shows, will be airing on The CW31 this spring. Six half-hour episodes of cycle 2 for broadcast will air on six Friday nights at 9 p.m. from April 19 to May 24. Check out the show’s synopsis below.

After a devastating breakup, Ella Spencer enlists her roommate/best friend Tim to help her seek revenge on her ex. The two of them, along with a couple of coerced interns, form a band with hopes of taking down her ex-boyfriend in the Battle of the Bands nerd-rock contest. However, as budding romances among bandmates begin to escalate, Ella is forced to choose between her new-found musical success and her next relationship. I SHIP IT stars Helen Highfield, Riley Neldam, Jacqui Calloway, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Kauyn Kim, Chase Williamson, and Kristen Rosanski. From New Form Digital, I SHIP IT was created, written, and produced by Yulin Kuang.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeat episodes will air those same nights at 9:30 p.m.

To recap:

Fridays, April 19 – May 24

8-9 PM- DYNASTY

9-9:30 PM- I SHIP IT

9:30-10 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)