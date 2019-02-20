EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Missing El Dorado County woman Brooke Harris was found dead in a church parking lot Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris, 49, went missing on Feb. 14 in El Dorado Hills. Less than a week later, the sheriff’s office said they were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle at a local church.

First responders declared the woman dead upon arrival and deputies recognized the vehicle as belonging to Harris.

Harris was positively identified and her cause of death is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harris was last seen on Feb. 13 by her daughter and had called her husband on Feb. 14. Her cellphone was later found in her residence where there was no evidence of foul play.

Security cameras at Red Hawk Casino observed Harris, apparently alone, in her vehicle on the 14 around 4:30 p.m.