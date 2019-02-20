ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for a person of interest in an identity theft case in Roseville.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Tuesday afternoon, a Roseville resident got a package at their door. Inside was two iPhones from AT&T – however, the resident never ordered them.

Detectives say the resident called AT&T and found out he had his identity stolen.

While on the phone talking to the fraud division, the resident then got a curious visitor at his door. A man in a white car had pulled up and knocked on the door. Not knowing the man, the resident didn’t answer and instead called up the sheriff’s department.

The man soon left in a newer, white Mercedes sedan with paper plates and custom wheels.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at (916) 652-2423.