



The future of meat production may be in a lab, and San Francisco food startup Just is on a mission to make eating well easy and sustainable.

At the company’s headquarters in the Mission District, scientists are growing meat from animal cells. KPIX 5 reporter Betty Yu got to taste a chicken nugget that came from the cells of a chicken that is still alive and free.

“What we do is we work with farmers. We get a cell from their animals because they know their animals the best, we get it from the root of a feather, a slaughtered piece of meat, a biopsy,” explained Josh Tetrick, CEO and co-founder of Just.

The company’s latest iteration of the chicken nugget is not yet commercially available, but Just scientists are harvesting and studying cells from cows, too.

