



— After heavy rains, the debris piles up along the Sacramento River.

Evidence of the recent rain is everywhere — the river turns brown and there are logs, sticks, and trash piled up along the banks.

Geologists are worried because flooding in the Sacramento area is leading to toxic debris from the homeless camps getting carried downstream.

Visitors to Old Sacramento noticed the trash in the trees and so much more in the water. Some visitors from Seattle are used to a lot of rain but said the amount that fell in Sacramento caught them by surprise.

“Unfortunately, you can’t do anything about Mother Nature, and, this is what happens. When we flew over yesterday I was at the window seat and I was looking out and I was like oh my gosh,” said a tourist.

So much of the garbage gets into the river from area creeks that volunteers are heading out to help clean it up.

One of the hardest hit areas is steelhead creek.

In December alone, volunteer crews removed 100,000 pounds of debris from homeless camps.