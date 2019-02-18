LODI (CBS13) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Feb. 12 Reynolds Ranch shooting.

On Feb. 12 around 12:24 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway on a report of shots fired in the parking lot. when they arrived the parking lot was empty after two men reportedly got into an argument and one shot the other.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, was found to have a gunshot wound to the face after he drove himself to the hospital.

Gerardo Esquivel, 22, was arrested on Feb. 18 around 3:10 p.m. for his involvement in the shooting. He was booked into the Lodi city Jail for attempted murder and robbery.

Police have not yet confirmed the motive for the shooting but said it appears to be drug-related. They said the victim remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

If you have information regarding this shooting, please contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #19-921.)