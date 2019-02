SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a blaze at a South Sacramento home Monday that was started by a kitchen fire the night before.

Firefighters first reponded to the home on 52nd Avenue near 24th Street, late Sunday night after reports of a kitchen fire. The family living in the home decided to stay somewhere else, which was good because the fire re-ignited Monday at about 5:30 a.m.

There’s no word on the extent of damage or when the family might be able to return.