Daily List: Happy Presidents Day! The Hidden Talents of 5 U.S. Presidents
https://www.rd.com/culture/presidential-trivia/

5th Annual Mega Family Expo
February 23 & 24th, 2019
Cal Expo
Free Entry For All
http://www.megafamilyexpo.com

Academics Plus Learning Center
Now Open
Weekdays 7am-6pm
3217 Tully Rd.
Modesto
209-702-2112
http://www.aplearningcenter.org/

Rosalinda Oropeza Randall
Workplace Civility Expert
rosalindarandall.com

Geekology
WOW Science Center
2 North Sacramento Street
Lodi
Saturday
10:00 am – 3:00 pm
(209) 368-0969
$5-kids/military, $6-seniors/students, $7-adults
$2 off in costume
WOW SCIENCE MUSEUM
http://www.wowsciencemuseum.org

VILLAGE YOGA CENTER
1700 McHenry Ave, Suite 66c
Modesto
(209) 578-5441
https://www.villageyogacenter.com/

Become an Organ Donor
Donate Life California
https://donatelifecalifornia.org/

LOS VIVANCOS: Born To Dance
Tonight (Feb. 18)
7:30pm
Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College
10 College Parkway, Folsom
Ticket Price: $35-$59; Premium $65
Tickets: 916-608-6888 or http://www.HarrisCenter.net

The World’s Best
Next Episode Wednesday Feb. 20
***Los Vivancos Appear Wednesday Feb. 27!!
8pm On CBS13

NATOMAS SCHOOL OF MUSIC
4440 Duckhorn Dr
Sacramento
GSfreemusiclibrary@gmail.com

Womb’s Window
1425 Standiford Ave., Modesto
(209) 577-2408
https://awombswindow.com/

Educator Chipotle Challenge
ECC website: http://www.educatorcc.com
ECC YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2D24Jht
ECC GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/educator-chipotle-challenge-fundraiser

