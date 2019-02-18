Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

Sunday's Show Info (2/17/19)

Surveillance Footage Released Of Abandoned Infant On Rural Central California RoadAuthorities are still looking for the newborn’s mother.

Deputy Alan SanchezCody got coffee with a cop this morning. But this time, it was none other than former Good Day reporter Alan Sanchez. Alan is now San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department Deputy Sanchez.

Study: Drinking 2 Or More Diet Beverages A Day Linked To High Risk Of Stroke, Heart AttacksMore bad news for diet soda lovers: Drinking two or more of any kind of artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to an increased risk of clot-based strokes, heart attacks and early death in women over 50, according to a new study by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Homeowners Feeling Trapped After Sellers Failed To Disclose Neighbor's Bizarre, Profane BehaviorTwo months after moving in a mom describes the neighbor from hell. She says she has proof the problem started long before she bought the place.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Air Force Base Using Healing Chamber To Help 11-Year-Old Fight Brain TumorJ.J. is fighting back from a brain tumor, but it's now a race against time to help him heal.

11-Year-Old With Rare Disease Joins Police Force In Spectacular FashionNow that Miller is part of the Sacramento Police family, Chief Hahn has invited him to the graduation ceremony for the recruiting class he met today.

Does California Owe The Federal Government Billions From Its Canceled Rail Project?Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans this week to scrap the state's high-speed rail line from San Francisco to Los Angeles, saying it would cost too much and take too long.