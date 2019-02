California May Do Away With Speed Limits For Certain Lanes Of I-5 And Hwy. 99California may do away with speed limits for certain lanes on I-5 and Highway 99, in order to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Lawmaker Proposes 'No Speed Limit Lane' On California HighwaysJohn Moorlach has a new bill on the table that could alleviate the problem traffic backups around the state.

California Homeowner Goes Out To Garden, Finds Mountain Lion In TreeThe homeowner was gardening when they became aware of the cougar, authorities said.

Authorities Ask For Help To Find Missing From El Dorado Hills Woman49-year-old Brook Harris was last seen in El Dorado Hills on February 14.

Placerville Woman A Top Black Truffle Grower In California, Thanks To Her PupsA Placerville woman is breaking into the black truffle business, and so far business is booming.

Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

Man Shot, Killed After Fight In Parking Lot Outside Modesto BarPolice say a man was shot and killed outside a Modesto bar Sunday night.

Race On To Restore Gold-Rush Era Church In ColomaThe race is on to help save a treasured piece of history in the El Dorado County town of Coloma.

Families Take President's Day To Enjoy SnowRide Home on 50 Proves Less Hassle After Holiday Weekend Snow Delays.

Man On Motorcycle Leads Officers On High-Speed Chase In WoodlandA man is under arrest after officers say he led them on a chase through Woodland while riding a motorcycle.