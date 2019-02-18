



— Police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a girl and sent her flying. The driver reportedly drove off after hitting the 7-year-old.

It happened in Santa Rosa near the Courtside Village Park by Highway 12.

Hazel Conzet was crossing the street with two friends Saturday afternoon when a car nearly hit the others but struck Hazel.

Hazel got up quickly and screaming at the man who hit her. The driver stopped briefly and drove off without waiting to talk to the police.

Hazel has scrapes and bruises but is otherwise okay.

Her mother, Candace, said the incident scared Hazel more than anything.

Santa Rosa Police are looking over the surveillance video that was recorded around 5 p.m. Saturday. They say they are actively investigating the hit-and-run case and are trying to find the driver of the dark, two-door sedan.

Police say the suspect has light skin and a beard.

If you recognize the car or think you may know the driver, please call the Santa Rosa Police Department. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.