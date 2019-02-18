EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — In an amazing rescue captured on video, the CHP-Valley Divison crew located skiers who had been missing for two days Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from CHP-Valley Division Air Operations, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office requested a CHP Helicopter (H-20) to locate the skiers.

H-20 found the skiers in the snow-covered mountains, miles away from Highway 88 and Peddler Hill.

CHP said the skiers had built a snow cave to survive in the sub-freezing temperatures.

Due to the remote location and soft snowpack, H-20 said they inserted an El Dorado County search and rescue member to check on the skiers and prepare them for transport.

The skiers and their dog Parker were hoisted from the mountain with the rescuer.

An air ambulance was waiting near Peddler Hill to transport the skiers to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for their cold-related injuries.