



Baby gripe water sold at Dollar General stores nationwide is being recalled because of an undissolved ingredient.

Kingston Pharma says in a recall notice on the FDA’s website that there have been three complaints about an undissolved citrus substance in the gripe water, which is used to relieve a baby’s stomach ailments. There is also a report of a one-week-old infant having difficulty when swallowing the product.

“Use of the product should not be considered hazardous but could result in difficulty when swallowing the product for sensitive individuals,” the recall notice states.