CERES (CBS13) — Investigators in Ceres are trying to figure out who shot two men Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 3500 Block of Chandra Court.

Police say two cars pulled up in front of a house where the two men were standing.

A group of men got out of the cars and an argument began.

When it was over, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest.

The two vehicles are described as:

2000’s Honda, black in color

Smaller box style SUV, silver in color.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call Detective Sergeant D. Vierra at 209-538-5672.