Estranged Spouse Of Golden State Killer Suspect Releases StatementThe estranged spouse of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo released a statement Friday morning on the case.

Sunday's Show Info (2/17/19)

Surveillance Footage Released Of Abandoned Infant On Rural Central California RoadAuthorities are still looking for the newborn’s mother.

Homeowners Feeling Trapped After Sellers Failed To Disclose Neighbor's Bizarre, Profane BehaviorTwo months after moving in a mom describes the neighbor from hell. She says she has proof the problem started long before she bought the place.

Driver Miraculously Survives Horrific Freeway CrashThe driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze that ended up pinned vertically facing downward between a concrete median and a semi-tractor trailer in Ohio miraculously survived the crash, authorities said.

Study: Drinking 2 Or More Diet Beverages A Day Linked To High Risk Of Stroke, Heart AttacksMore bad news for diet soda lovers: Drinking two or more of any kind of artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to an increased risk of clot-based strokes, heart attacks and early death in women over 50, according to a new study by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Governor To Punish California Cities For Not Building New HomesGovernor Gavin Newsom is pledging to enhance California’s housing supply goals by punishing cities that don’t approve enough new homes.

Police: Fatal Party Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured In DixonPolice said they discovered the two victims lying in the street with the large crowd on and around the street.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Americans Are Behind On Their Car Loans In Greater Numbers Than Ever BeforeAmericans are falling behind on car loan payments in record numbers.