Freeport Wine Country Inn
8201 Freeport Boulevard
Sacramento
916.665.9500
Packs of love and compassion
8am-10am
Cesar Chavez Park, Sacramento, CA
No cost just volunteering!
Kaur Textiles Pop-Up
West Elm in Sacramento
Today noon – 4 pm
Black History Month Celebration Family Festival
Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Sunday, February 17th (11am-3pm)
FREE
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/black-history-month-celebration-family-festival/
Luchador Coffee
2380 Watt Ave #135
Sacramento, California
@luchadorcoffee
916.515.8272
https://www.facebook.com/LuchadorCoffee/
http://Luchadorcoffee.net
S&B Elite Fitness
24 Hour Access Gym (Training /Memberships)
916-677-1748
sbelite.com
follow us on Facebook @S&B Elite Fitness
Sac Dance Lab
215 24th Street Sacramento, CA 95816
sacdancelab.com
Audition Prep Intensive
Saturday, February 23rd (9am-1:30pm)
$50 per person
Here’s the link of the campaign – set to launch in a few days! https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/0f9b84c8
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Forever in our Hearts Collage
Jvangroningen@gmail.com
Broadway Vet Hospital
1632 Broadway
9164466154