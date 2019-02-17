BLUE CANYON (CBS13) — Interstate 80 was shut down for two days in a row and drivers were crossing their fingers Sunday not to have a repeat on their way home from the holiday weekend. Many drivers were stuck in traffic for hours as CalTrans held cars at certain exits due to spin-outs.

“Really, really like a heavy, heavy traffic jam,” said Jaze Guan, describing his drive from Tahoe to Gold Run.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) warned travelers to stay away from the Sierra, but thousands of families decided to take their chances.

“I threw my first snowball,” said Daphnie Bua, visiting from Concord.

“The kid wanted to see some snow so she’s seen some snow!” said her father Kevin Bua.

According to CHP, the highway and the side roads were severely congested midday Sunday.

“Madness, it was madness,” said Kimber Johnson, who works at the 76 gas station in Gold Run. “It’s complete and utter panic for a lot of people and for us, it’s crazy.”

Chain control was in effect for most of the day, but I-80 wasn’t shut down completely.

“When there is a road closure here or chain control, this whole road turns into a parking lot!” said Darrell Plunkett, who works in Colfax.

Plunkett told CBS13 drivers have been scrambling to get around the closed interstate for days, which has led to traffic jams near the Chevron on Canyon Way and a different kind of messy situation.

“People have to relieve themselves somewhere and usually it’s alongside the road,” he explained. “I have had local customers that have told me they’ve caught people relieving themselves in their yards!”

Plunkett said the problem is a lack of public bathrooms in Colfax. He woke up dreading a third day of dealing with the situation so he was happy to see chain control moved farther east towards Alta.

“When they do a road closure, I believe Caltrans needs to bring in some port-a-potties and put them alongside the freeway!” Plunkett said.

By Sunday evening, the biggest traffic backup was between Baxter and Emigrant Gap.

“Took me about two and a half hours,” Guan said.

And even though the snow has subsided, CHP warns drivers not to expect a quick trip home. And that’s because with temperatures in the 20s, the ice on the road won’t be melting anytime soon.

“Just put your chains on, do what you have to do and call it a day because it makes it crazy for people that are doing that!” Johnson said.