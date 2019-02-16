Hooby’s Brewing

9 E Main St, Suite J, Winters

530-794-6118

instagram and facebook: @hoobysbrewing

http://www.hoobysbrew.com

2019 Sacramento Undy RunWalk

William Land Park

4215 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

7:30 A.M. Race packet pickup and on-site registration

8:40 A.M. Opening Remarks

9:00 A.M. 5k begins

9:10 A.M. 1 mile fun run begins

10:05 A.M. Survivor recognition and awards ceremony

https://www.facebook.com/events/397225164148632/

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento

habitatgreatersac.org/

Social Media: @SacHabitat

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/build-the-love-2019/

Battle of the Roses III

@ The Grounds

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

Saturday, February 16th (12pm-6pm)

Doors will open at noon. Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission- $10

Police/Fire/EMS/Military- $5

Children 5-11/Seniors- $5

Wounded Warriors- FREE

https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/placer-valley/craft/Battle-of-Roses-III-Press-Release.pdf?mtime=20190207112512

Girl Scout Cookie Sales

Starts Feb 22-Mar 17

girlscoutcookies.org

Old World vs Three Wine Company

Three Wine Company

35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg, California 95612

Sunday, February 24th (12pm-3pm)

Tickets are $30 for DIRT members

$40 for non DIRT members

Three Wine Company

Tasting Room Hours: Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday by appointment, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5pm

Saturday & Sunday 11am-5pm

$10 Tasting Fee

https://www.facebook.com/ThreeWineCompany/

Family Paint Classes At The Stockton Art Lab

2001 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Saturday and Sundays 10-4

Call for Reservations

(209) 948-3075

https://www.stocktonartlab.com/

Funky February Finds at The Primitive Barn

Today 9 AM – 4 PM

19076 Hwy 26, Linden

(209) 887-4161

https://www.facebook.com/events/780235319006419/

https://www.facebook.com/ThePrimitiveBarn

Pacific Tigers Go Pink

vs Santa Clara Tip off 2pm

Alex G. Spanos Center

1178 Larry Heller Dr, Stockton

Ticket Info

pacifictigers.com

https://www.pacifictigers.com/sports/w-baskbl/2018-19/releases/20190205lb0r4k

Intricacy by Tapin

On Etsy

Intricacy7555@yahoo.com

Brotherly Mud at Shine Cafe, Feb 23rd at 8pm

Shine Cafe, 1400 E St, Sacramento, CA 95814

$8 cover charge

http://www.brotherlymud.com

@brotherlymud (IG and FB)

Cheer Sacramento Tryouts

Brookfield School, Sacramento

6115 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, California 95831

Sunday, February 17th (5:30-9pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/607075163055242/