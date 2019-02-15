



— An early morning police chase ended in a crash. The moment it happened was caught on camera by a nearby business.

The chase ended at the intersection of Arden and Colfax. A surveillance camera at Sacramento Rack and Shelving captured the moment the suspect’s vehicle and another car collided.

“There was a big spin around right through here and they landed almost like they had planned to park like that. It was like a perfect spin,” said Derek Samples, the general manager at Sacramento Rack and Shelving. “He just threaded the needle right between this tree and that pole.”

Police say the chase began when a driver refused to stop after committing a traffic violation. Officers swarmed the car with guns drawn. Eventually, they were able to get the suspect and a passenger out through the passenger door.

The suspect and a passenger in the car police were chasing were both taken to the hospital. The driver was later arrested.

Police had cleared the scene by the time Samples showed up for work, but he could tell something big had happened.

“The bushes are all messed up and there’s a tire track. And, I noticed a bunch of footprints like there’s a bunch of foot traffic going on,” Samples said.

This area is no stranger to traffic trouble. Another police chase came to an end at this intersection in September. The business also captured video of a wreck in 2016 when a vehicle ran a red light and t-boned another car.

After what happened Friday morning, the folks there are hoping for a quieter weekend.