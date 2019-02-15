



In-N-Out Burger is offering a special freebie to kids for dreary, wet weather days.

Per SFGate, children 12 and under can get a free hot cocoa drink from In-N-Outs in cities experiencing rainy days.

That’s a $2.10 value you can count on when some raindrops start falling.

Of course, to keep people from cheating the system, people can only get the freebie if a kid is actually present.

A little more rainfall is expected in the Central Valley Friday and into the weekend, so there’s ample opportunity to take advantage of the freebie.