



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hit-and-run drivers in California may go to prison for longer sentences if a new bill becomes law.

Currently, drivers who don’t stop face prison sentences of 2-4 years, or jail sentences of 3 months-1 year, if the crash results in permanent, serious injury (loss of permanent impairment of function of a bodily member or organ), or death. The hit-and-run driver is also fined $1,000-$10,000.

The new law would make leaving the scene of a crash that results in permanent, serious injury a mandatory prison sentence of 4-6 years. If the crash results in death the prison sentence would be 6-8 years. The fine would remain the same.

There were 2,049 deaths in the U.S. that resulted from hit-and-run crashes, with 337 occurring in California in 2016 — the most recent year with available data, according to a statement from AAA. It’s the highest number the state has ever seen and a 60-percent increase over 2009.

On a per capita basis, California ranked 7th nationally for hit-and-run deaths.