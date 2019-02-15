Homeowners Feeling Trapped After Sellers Failed To Disclose Neighbor's Bizarre, Profane BehaviorTwo months after moving in a mom describes the neighbor from hell. She says she has proof the problem started long before she bought the place.

Study: Drinking 2 Or More Diet Beverages A Day Linked To High Risk Of Stroke, Heart AttacksMore bad news for diet soda lovers: Drinking two or more of any kind of artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to an increased risk of clot-based strokes, heart attacks and early death in women over 50, according to a new study by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Lyft Driver Rescues Unaccompanied Toddler From Santa Rosa StormA Lyft driver rescued a barefoot toddler wandering alone outside of an apartment complex as the atmospheric river tore through Santa Rosa on Wednesday evening.

Americans Are Behind On Their Car Loans In Greater Numbers Than Ever BeforeAmericans are falling behind on car loan payments in record numbers.

Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Get EngagedBenoist was previously married to “Glee” co-star Blake Jenner. Citing “irreconcilable differences” Benoist filed for divorce in 2016 and it was finalized in 2017.

Bus Named After Slain Davis Officer Natalie CoronaA month after Davis Officer Natalie Corona was ambushed during a crash investigation, Yolo County renamed a bus involved in the shooting in her honor.

4 Decades Later: Jane Doe Skull Identified As Missing Woman From 1974 And Returned To FamilyAfter four decades of being a 'Jane Doe' El Dorado County cold case investigators identified skull found in 1981 belongs to Rebecca Dinkel, who disappeared with her mother in 1974.

Water Rescue Teams Prepare For Homeless Rescues With Rising River LevelsThe Sacramento River in Downtown is forecast to rise nine feet in the next day, and there is concern that homeless people living along the shoreline will be stranded.

Hidden City Ticketing: The Travel Hack Airlines Don't Want You To Use"Hidden city ticketing" is a longtime, under-the-radar practice of the most astute, rule-breaking fliers.