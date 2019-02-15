



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California may take an extra step to protect victims of domestic violence by providing them cards they can carry around with a picture of their attacker and a copy of the restraining order filed against that person.

The Hope Cards would be distributed by the Department of Justice for free.

According to Assembly Bill 573, introduced Thursday, the laminated, pocket-sized cards must include:

A photograph of the restrained person.

The restrained person’s name, date of birth, sex, race, eye color, hair color, height, weight, and other distinguishing features.

The protected person’s name and date of birth and the names and dates of birth of any minor children protected under the order.

Information about the protective order including, but not limited to, the issuing court, the issuing court’s phone number, the case number, the date of issuance and date of expiration of the order, and the relevant details of the order, including any locations from which the person is restrained.

An application for the Hope Card may be submitted by mail or via a secured internet web portal.

The department shall not charge a fee for the issuance of a Hope Card.

The department shall disseminate information regarding the Hope Card program to courts and law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The department may adopt regulations as needed to carry out the provisions of this chapter.

Officers could use the cards as a basis for detaining a person accused of violating the protective order; however, the information would need to be independently verified before an arrest could be made.

In order to get the Hope Cards, AB 573 would allow the person issued a protective order to request the card from the DOJ by mailing an application or filling out a form online. The cards would be sent out within 10 days once the DOJ verifies the information.

The program would start July 1, 2020 if it’s approved by the Legislature and signed by the Governor.