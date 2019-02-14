



— A Loomis woman cheated death after a giant oak tree pierced her windshield Thursday morning, just missing the driver’s seat. It happened in Loomis at King Road between Sierra College and Bankhead.

Julie Strock came outside when she heard the bang. Not only had a massive tree just fallen inches away from the driver’s seat of this car. There was also a live power wire strewn across it.

“We didn’t know if she was alive or not,” she said.

Placer County deputies and fire crews converged on the scene, shutting down King Road to begin their life-saving extraction.

“They were able to use the Jaws of Life to pull her out she has broken wrist, neck hurt,” said Strock.

A narrow escape that neighbors just couldn’t believe.

“Yah pretty scary,” said Ed Sellers.

Ed Sellers lives across the street. He says a giant tree collapses here almost every storm. The result of years of drought. But he’s never seen anything this bad.

“The lady was pretty fortunate I think because it came down on top of the cab of the car,” he recalled.

The driver was still unidentified as of Thursday. Officials say she’s still recovering and urged others to steer clear of the area.

“Just be cautious of your surroundings and watch out!” Strock said.