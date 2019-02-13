Daily List: Happy Palentine’s Day! Three Benefits of Your Bestie Being of the Opposite Sex
http://www.newlovetimes.com/12-perks-of-having-a-best-friend-of-the-opposite-gender/
Thrift Town
6328 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Carmichael
https://thrifttown.com/
Child Sleep Seminar
February 16th
Dearest Diapers, 945 Roseville Pkwy, Unit 140, Roseville, CA 95678
FREE – Just let us know on Facebook if you’re coming!
http://www.nightnightbabyconsulting.com
Flaming Grill
Country Club Plaza
2380 Watt Avenue
Sacramento
http://www.flaminggrillcafe.com/
Neat Method Sacramento
Instagram: organize.sacramento
Www.neatmethod.com
The Science of Love
http://www.BrainHQ.com
The Blue Ox
923 K street
FB or IG @theblueox916
Truffle Huntress
650-533-9900
Staci@trufflehuntress.com
http://www.trufflehuntress.com
https://www.facebook.com/trufflehuntress/
Twitter @trufflehuntress
Camden Springs Gracious Retirement Living
8476 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove
916.226.4278
http://www.seniorlivinginstyle.com/retirement_community/elk_grove_ca/zip_95624/hawthorn_retirement_group/3614
Aji Japanese Bistro
4361 Town Center Blvd. #111
El Dorado Hills
916.941.9181