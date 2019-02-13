



— The City of Rocklin filed a lawsuit against the former Quarry Park Adventures operator, Legacy Family Adventures and David Busch Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract, among other claims.

According to a press release from the city, the city alleges that within weeks of taking control of the park, Legacy Family Adventures said they would never be able to meet key financial and attendance obligations in the operating agreement.

The city also alleged David Busch “repeatedly misrepresented his water and adventure park experience, and the amount of capital necessary to build and operate the Park.”

Rocklin ended their relationship with Legacy Family Adventures on Jan. 9 and closed the Quarry Park for the winter season.

The city council has appointed Adventure Operations, LLC the park’s new operator.

The city said all previously purchased tickets and passes sold by Legacy Family Adventures will be honored at the park. Those who had booked events or parties with the previous operator should email QPAInfo@rocklin.ca.us.

Quarry Park Adventures opened in October after months of delays.