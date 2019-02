SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jennifer Lopez is coming to Sacramento as part of her summer 2019 tour.

The pop star announced her 24-city “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour on Wednesday. It’s her first tour in more than six years.

Fresh off a performance celebrating Motown’s history at the Grammy Awards, the tour celebrates Lopez’ milestone birthday. JLo will be turning 50 on July 24.

The tour is scheduled to make a stop at the Golden 1 Center on June 16.